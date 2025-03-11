Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala avatar has witnessed good growth in the second week of its streaming as Aashram season 3 part 2 gains good numbers in terms of viewership, matching some of the giants on OTT. In fact, the web series has surpassed the total viewership of the most viewed web series of 2024 except 3.

Most Viewed Hindi Web Series Of 2024

The top 3 most viewed Hindi web series of 2024 were Mirzapur Season 3 with 30.8 million views, Panchayat season 3 with 28.2 million views, Heeramandi with 21.5 million views. Bobby Deol’s web series, has not touched these three numbers yet!

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Verdict

Aashram season 2 part 2 arrived on MX Player and Prime Video on February 27. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 3-9, 2025, the web series garnered 10.1 million views in the second week.

Bobby Deol‘s web series in its debut week garnered 9.6 million views and in two weeks, the total viewership stands at 19.7 million views, surpassing the lifetime viewership of 19.5 million views of Prime Video’s web series Indian Police Force led by Rohit Shetty, which was the fourth most-viewed web-series of 2024 as per Ormax’s yearly report of Most Viewed Streaming Originals Of 2024.

It would be interesting to see if Aashram season 3, part 2, surpasses the lifetime viewership of part 1. Part 1 of season 3 of Bobby Deol’s web series arrived in 2022 and was the second-most viewed web series of 2022 as per Ormax’s data, garnering a total of 34.3 million views!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

