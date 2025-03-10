Kajol is ready to return to the screens with the mythological horror movie Maa. Fans can brace themselves as the actress will transform into a fierce force in the highly anticipated film. The movie, presented by the makers of the blockbuster film Shaitaan, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, will provide an unforgettable cinematic experience!

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. The movie will be released in theatres on June 27, 2025.

Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The team took to social media to announce the film’s release date with a caption that reads, “Hell is here. So is the Goddess. Battle Begins on 27th June, 2025, in cinemas near you.”

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film will be released in 4 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Check out the official release date announcement of the film below:

