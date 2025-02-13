Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved on-screen couples in the industry. Together, The duo delivered several blockbuster hits and have been good friends in real life for a long time. However, there were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgan were not getting along and might not be friends. Read on to know Kajol’s fantastic response.

In an interview with ABP News in 2015, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol appeared to promote their film Dilwale. During the conversation, Kajol addressed the rumors that the two actors might not be friends or enemies. Kajol said, “I just want to clarify this. Just because they are not friends. Just because Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgan haven’t been seen drinking together at parties, or in any parties together, not doing any movies together, met at any public occasions, and haven’t met or shaken hands, doesn’t mean they are enemies.”

She added, “I wasn’t going to do Dilwale. Because they had so many outdoor dates, it was causing me a lot of trouble. I wondered how to manage the outdoor shoots, leaving my kids home for many days, especially when their film was also starting. He came and told me not to worry or stress about it. He said he would adjust his dates and stay at home instead. That shows there is no truth to what you are saying.”

Shah Rukh Khan, also present at the interview, said, “Ajay and I are both very unsocial and don’t meet many people. However, it’s always with great courtesy and affection whenever we do meet. So, it’s not the case that there is a feud just because we have a film together.”

For the unversed, the speculation started in 2012 when Ajay Devgan’s ‘Son of Sardar’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ were released on the same date at the box office. Ajay Devgan, who also produced Jab Tak Hai Jaan, requested that Aditya Chopra push the dates. However, the production team did not agree with him.

During the press conference, Ajay Devgan spoke about the clash of the two films and said, “I have never fought with SRK. Kajol maintains her equations, and I maintain mine. Professionally, he reminded me, through others, that he was also the producer of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. So, he was on the other side of the firing line. Hence, technically, my fight was also against him. He made no attempts to rectify the wrong they (Adi and him) did. That’s why there is no equation between SRK and me.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in ‘King’ alongside daughter Suhana Khan. Ajay Devgan has ‘Raid 2,’ ‘Son of Sardar 2,’ and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in the pipeline.

