The much-awaited Holi track from Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film Sikandar is finally here! The teaser for the song Bam Bam Bhole, featuring Salman Khan, has been released, and it’s already creating waves.

The song starts with a captivating rap, setting the tone for an electrifying ride. The rap blends seamlessly with vibrant, color-splashed visuals that bring the festive energy of Holi to life. Written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside the Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh, and Faisal Ansari (The Dharavi Dream Project), the rap brings a raw, energetic vibe to the track.

As the beats drop, Salman Khan makes an entry with trademark swag. With every move, he owns the screen, which is sure to make this Holi song from Sikandar one to remember. Fans can expect dynamic dance sequences, infectious beats, and a burst of colors from the vibrant number.

Composed by the music maestro Pritam, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandare promises to be a showstopper. The song will be released tomorrow, just in time for the Holi season! So prepare for an epic celebration of music, rhythm, and Salman Khan’s unmatchable dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Vanvaas OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Watch Nana Patekar & Utkarsh Sharma Starrer Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News