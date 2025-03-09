Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival celebrating Aamir Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema, was organized on the occasion of the actor’s 60th birthday. During the event, Javed Akhtar showered praises on Aamir and lauded him for his film choices over the years. Akhtar also predicted that Aamir Khan would make a movie that would be the next film every person will connect with.

“I know I’m pouring my neck on the line. But I’ve put my neck on the line before and have been proven right. I was the one who said Aamir would be a superstar and that Amitabh, after series of flop I predicted that he will become a superstar. Today I’m predicting that the film which will connect with everyone is being made by Aamir. That film will be a super hit,” he said.

“Aamir’s magic is that he put his money on unconventional films. I asked him not do Lagaan. Tried convincing him a lot. Made a list on what all was wrong. He made a list and made a script with all those things: village hero, hero wearing dhoti, cricket in movie, songs only talking about will it rain or not. Then I gave up. Ki film to Aamir ko chalani hai. But when I saw the first cut, I was blown away,” Akhtar added.

“People don’t make Taare Zameen Par. People don’t work in Dangal. He was the actor in RDB who was sitting in a corner and letting other actor take center stage. Only Aamir could have believed in these characters and stories. Aamir did a film with Ashutosh with whose he had a flop before. A new director Farhan came to him with a 3 heroes film, and he did it,” he continued.

“Who would have done Dangal in their right mind? Role of such an old man who loses to his daughter in kushti,” Javed Akhtar stated. He also shared how most actors work in films by directors known for giving hits but Aamir Khan takes “chances no other can.” Javed Akhtar also remembered how Aamir was born in the same year, he began his Bollywood career.

“Aamir worked in the first film written by me. I was writing a film Faryaaz in Panchgani for Nassir Hussain. He saw Aamir and immediately told Nassir that he is a star and he should start with a romantic film,” he remembered. Aamir Khan’s first film was produced and written by Javed Akhtar and the latter’s son, Farhan Akhtar, also made his first film with Aamir.

Aamir Khan told Farhan Akhtar that he was waiting for his call after saying no to Farhan for a script hearing. When Javed didn’t call, Aamir realized that Farhan must not have spoken to him and must truly believe in Aamir. Speaking about his own career choices, the Lagaan star said, “At my worst, I had the courage to say no. That’s why I behave this way until now. If I had compromised that day, my entire career would have been a series of compromises.”

