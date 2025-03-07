Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival commemorating Aamir Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema, has been organized on the occasion of the actor’s 60th birthday. As one of his generation’s most influential actors and filmmakers, Aamir Khan has redefined storytelling, seamlessly blending commercial success with socially impactful narratives.

His illustrious career has been defined by his fearless choice of scripts, record-breaking films, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences. From redefining romance in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to pushing cinematic boundaries with Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and Dangal, his films have left an indelible mark on the industry.

From the first 100 crore club in Bollywood to the 200 and then 300 crore milestones, Aamir Khan has consistently set new records, proving that impactful storytelling and commercial success can go hand in hand.

The Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar festival will be hosted across PVR INOX theatres nationwide from March 14 to 27, 2025, allowing fans to relive the magic of Aamir Khan’s most celebrated performances on the big screen.

Speaking about the event, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said: “We are delighted to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true torchbearer of Indian cinema. He has never shied away from courageous scripts and has played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as we know it today. Watching 3 Idiots made us realize the importance of chasing excellence over success—something that has always been at the core of Aamir’s philosophy. Aamir Khan’s films have conveyed powerful messages while simultaneously breaking box office records, setting benchmarks that few can match.”

