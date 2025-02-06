Rajkumar Hirani, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated directors, has long been admired for his ability to blend humor with heart and social commentary in his films. With a career marked by commercial and critical success, Hirani’s work has resonated with audiences across the nation. His magnum opus, 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, shattered box-office records and ignited conversations on the pressures of academic life and societal expectations.

However, a particular sequence sparked unexpected controversy amidst the film’s widespread acclaim. The film introduced Raju Rastogi’s (Sharman Joshi) family. The scene set in an impoverished household was passed off as comedic relief, which a few found to be demeaning. The criticism was brought to Hirani’s attention very personally when one of Aamir Khan’s assistants, a young man named Sachin, confronted him after watching the film.

Rajkumar Hirani Did Not Think Raju’s Family Introduction Scene Could Be Offensive While Filming 3 Idiots

After the release of 3 Idiots, Rajkumar Hirani was getting praise from all around the world, but he remembers one criticism to date. As per Indian Express, Hirani recently shared the details in an interview, admitting that he had not anticipated the negative interpretation of the scene. He explained, “While filming, it did not strike me; it was only when he pointed it out that I realized it. I was actually talking about cinema and that there was a time when black-and-white films often showed an ill father, an unmarried sister and a mother struggling for survival.”

During the early days of its release, Sachin, one of Aamir Khan’s assistants, came to Hirani to complain about this particular scene and said, “Aapne hum gareebo ka mazak udaya hai‘ (you have made fun of us poor people).” This simple sentence changed how Hirani approached things, leading him to reexamine the balance between satire and sensitivity.

Since 3 Idiots, Hirani has directed PK, Sanju, and Dunki, all three blockbuster films starring the biggest names in the industry and focused on different areas. With such a stacked filmography, Hirani has already built a valid claim among the greatest Bollywood directors ever.

