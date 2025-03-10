IIFA 2025 celebrated its 25th year in Jaipur and saw a footfall of almost every A-lister of Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the list goes on! While everyone showcased their best fashion affair, Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight with her beauty, charm, and presence. She stunned in a mermaid-style outfit and exuded angelic looks at the event.

The owner of the brand Kay Beauty is known for her fashion sense. She has always dressed the part and never disappointed her audience. Kaif can pull off anything from donning sarees to gowns and short brunch dresses to lehenga cholis. We simply cannot stop gushing over her looks. So, as we decode what she wore at the IIFA ceremony, scroll ahead to read more.

Katrina Kaif recently made headlines for performing on Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein and Sasural Genda Phool at her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding. After fulfilling her bridesmaid duties, she reached Jaipur to attend IIFA 2025. She walked the red carpet looking like a regal goddess in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, hugging her figure like a glove. Kaif wore a lehenga choli set featuring a corset-like choli and a mermaid-style lehenga.

The nude blush pink outfit was embellished with colorful sequins in floral designs and covered in gold accents, adding a spring-like charm to the whole look. The cape-like sleeves made out of her dupatta gave her an angelic look as if they were her wings. The flared bottom on the mermaid-like skirt made her whole outfit more feminine.

Katrina Kaif accentuated her look with statement earrings and a few chunky rings, letting her outfit do all the talking. However, the actress opted for a minimalistic makeover for the attire. She went with a glowy base, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, arched up eyebrows, soft pink smokey eyes with smudged liner and mascara-laden lashes, added a little bit of highlighter, and completed it with a mauve-pink lip shade. She chose to stick with her usual hairstyle, leaving her locks open and sweeping it in a side-partition.

Kaif knows how to present herself and look OTT without doing too much. Recently, she was spotted with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, at her friend’s wedding party, looking absolutely like a doll. She wore a powder pink colored long strapless gown with floral appliqué detailing on her bust, making it look even prettier. The silk chiffon material of her outfit swayed every time she walked along her way, which gave a magical touch to her whole look.

