Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is roaring at the box office, gearing up for a huge fourth weekend. In 22 days, the total collection of the film stands at a total of 505.33 crore* at the box office, making it the third fastest Indian film to enter the 500 crore club after Pushpa 2, and Jawan.

Budget & Recovery

The period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal as Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj has been mounted on a budget of 130 crore at the box office. In 22 days, with the 505.33 crore* collection, the film has churned out a profit of 288.72%*.

Chhaava Becomes 3rd Most Profitable Maddock Film!

Chhaava is now the third most profitable film produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It has surpassed Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi to claim this spot. Now, only two targets remain for Vicky Kaushal in the list of all the profitable films by Maddock – Stree & Stree 2!

While Chhaava needs to earn a total of 1241.42 crore to beat Stree 2, which is impossible, it needs a total collection of 842.86 crore, which probably is achievable, looking at the pace of the film.

Check out the profit of all the films by Maddock ranked from Most Profitable to Least Profitable, along with their budget, lifetime collection, profit earned, and box office verdict.

Stree 2: 60 crore |627.5 crore |954.8% | Super Duper Hit Stree: 20 crore |129.67 crore |548.35% | Super-Duper Hit Chhaava: 130 crore |505.33 crore |288.72% | Super Duper Hit* Luka Chuppi: 25 crore |94.15 crore |276.6% |Super-Hit Munjya: 30 crore |108 crore |260% | Super Duper Hit Bala: 35 crore |116.38 crore |232.51% | Super-Duper Hit Hindi Medium: 22 crore |69 crore |213% | Super-Hit Badlapur: 25 crore |51.4 crore |106% | Hit

* denotes the film is still running in theaters and the numbers will change in the upcoming days.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

