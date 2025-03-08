There’s no slowing down for Laxman Utekar’s historical action film Chhaava. Drumrolls, please, because Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has officially entered the 500 crore club. It has joined the leagues of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Jawan, Stree 2 and others. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

14% jump on day 22

The fourth Friday witnessed an impressive jump in collections, bringing in more moolah than the last three days. On day 22, Chhaava earned 6.30 crores, registering a 14% jump from the 5.51 cores earned on the previous day. The overall box office collections now stand at 502.70 crores.

Next target: Baahubali 2 (Hindi)

Bollywood has found its first 500 crore grosser of 2025 and sixth in history. It is now targeting the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which earned 511 crores in its lifetime. It only needs 8.30 crores more and has the potential to unlock the milestone today itself!

Chhaava vs fastest 500 crores

Pushpa 2 holds the record for unlocking the fastest 500 crores in Hindi cinema. It only took 10 days to achieve the massive feat. Chhaava is now the third fastest in Hindi cinema. Here are the top 5:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 10 days (507.50 crores) Jawan: 18 days (505.94 crores) Chhaava: 22 days (502.70 crores) Stree 2: 22 days (503.25 crores) Gadar 2: 24 days (501.17 crores)

Highly profitable affair!

Chhaava has raked in impressive collections compared to its estimated budget of 130 crores. It has enjoyed returns of 372.70 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 286%. It is Vicky Kaushal’s third most profitable affair after Uri: The Surgical Strike (876.24%) and Raazi (310.56%).

