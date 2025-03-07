Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film has left behind some major Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar biggies at the worldwide box office. The next big target is Sunny Deol’s highest-grosser of all time. It is less than 5 crores away from the massive milestone. Scroll below for the latest update.

Domestic Total

Laxman Utekar’s directorial maintained a strong hold in three weeks of its theatrical journey. It will unlock the 500 crore club today, a much-awaited feat. In 21 days, Chhaava has accumulated 496.40 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 585.75 crores.

Soon to clock a century overseas

Exciting times are ahead as Chhaava will soon clock a century at the overseas box office. It has accumulated 95.10 crores and will surely achieve the feat in its fourth weekend.

Worldwide Earnings

The worldwide total of Chhaava has concluded at 680.85 crores gross. It is now pacing towards the 700 crore mark, another milestone expected to be unlocked maximum by tomorrow. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has truly enjoyed a record-breaking spree at the box office.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 496.40

India gross- 585.75

Overseas gross- 95.10

Worldwide gross- 680.85

Chhaava vs Gadar 2

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release has previously surpassed many Indian biggies, including Sultan, Sanju, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), and War, among others, at the global box office. It is now less than 5 crores away from surpassing Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which had minted 685.19 crores gross in its lifetime.

Post that, it will be the chase towards entry into the top 10 Bollywood grossers worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

