Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, is now ready to entertain the audience on the small screen. Released ahead of Republic Day, the action drama earned a respectable total at the Indian box office, though the final verdict wasn’t in its favor. As it is out of theatres, the film has marked its much-awaited arrival on OTT. However, there’s a twist in the tale, and below is all you need to know!

Reception on the big screen

Based on India’s first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, the Bollywood biggie was theatrically released on January 24. It received mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed decent word-of-mouth. While the VFX work of the film was criticized, other aspects like performances, screenplay, and direction were praised.

Sky Force lands on OTT!

40 days after its theatrical release, Sky Force has arrived on OTT and is available for streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. But wait, there’s a catch! Though it’s on Prime Video, it can’t be streamed with a normal subscription to Prime. It will only be available to stream if you rent it. Yes, the film has arrived digitally on a rental basis.

How to rent Sky Force?

Sky Force is available on Prime Video for 349 rupees. Prime’s website displays rental options for the film. For iOS devices, in-app purchases might not be available, but users can rent the film through the website and watch it on their devices. For Android devices, the Akshay Kumar starrer can be rented through the Prime Video app.

Also, it is to be noted that once rented, the film’s validity lasts 30 days, but once you start watching, you must finish within 48 hours.

More about the film

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. Made on a reported budget of 160 crores, it managed to earn less than 140 crore net at the Indian box office. It secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

