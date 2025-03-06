A few days ago, the Japanese release date of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 was announced. International fans were left guessing when they would watch the movie in their home countries. The wait is over, as the makers have announced the global release date for the film.

When Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 Releasing In India?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 is scheduled to be released in Japan on July 18, 2025. The movie will be shown in 443 theatres, including 53 IMAX screens in Japan.

Demon Slater: Infinity Castle Part 1 will be released in India on September 12, 2025, almost two months after its Japanese premiere. The schedule for the international release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 is as follows:

Philippines September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

Fans in Japan have a reason to rejoice as the makers have declared special screenings of the 12 compilation films of the series from April 4 to July 3, leading up to the release of the new movie. These screenings are also reported to include special behind-the-scenes footage from the new Infinity Castle trilogy.

More About Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1

In this upcoming movie, Tanjiro and the Hashira will meet with Kibutsuji Muzan. The film, the first of three parts, will steadily conclude the story. Exact details of the plot are awaited. In the trailer, we can see the signature graphics of the anime come to life, with a stunning soundtrack backing the action as Tanjiro, Hashira, and Muzan come face to face.

Tanjiro was just a young child living a happy life with his family when a few demons killed his family and turned his sister Nezuko into a demon. Thus, Tanjiro set out on a mission to become a demon hunter and exact revenge for this family’s murder. The anime and movies are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

An English-subtitled trailer for international fans has also been released by the makers. You can check it out below!

