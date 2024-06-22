Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series, and it is getting closer to its final showdown between MC Kamado Tanjiro and Demon King Kibutsuji Muzan. The Hasiras of the Demon Slayer Corps are vital in defeating the demons. In the last season, we saw Mist Hashira Muichiro and Love Hashira Kanroji defeat the Upper Demons 4 & 5. In the ongoing season 4, the Demon Slayers are training with the Hashiras, which is the Hashira Training Arc. Last Sunday, the fan saw a glimpse of Muzan, who is still relentlessly searching for Nezuko, the Demon who overcame the sun. The brief appearance of the Demon King and Tanjiro’s Mark might have boosted the show’s viewership, and it has beaten One Piece for the top spot in the weekly list.

The full name of the Ufotable anime is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the first season was released in 2019. It is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It all began when Muzan murdered Tanjiro’s family, but Nezuko turned into a demon, which began Tanjiro’s journey to find a cure for his sister. The Water Hashira Giyu and former Hashira Urokodaki enlightened him about the Demon Slayer Corps as Kamado siblings became a part of it and went on to slay demons. Meanwhile, One Piece is allegedly the longest-running anime ever and has millions of fans.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6, in which Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke reunited once again after a long time, earned the top spot on the viewership chart. According to a Hindustan Times report, the viewership ratings were recorded by Japanese marketing research company Video Research LTd from June 10-16. The show is broadcast by Fuji TV, and the average household Viewership Rate generated by each episode is 6.4%.

Demon Slayer season 4 is followed by Sazae-Chan, which has a slightly lower viewership rate of 6.1% in the #2 position. Detective Conan of Nippon TV has taken the third spot with a 5.6% rate. Unfortunately, One Piece is at #6 with a viewership rate of only 2.9%.

The anime is nearing its end, and the following season, The Infinity Castle Arc, will see the final battle between the Demon Slayers and the Demons, including Muzan and the remaining Upper Mooons. Demon Slayer Season 4: The Hashira Training Arc still has two more episodes left, and on Sunday 23, the episode will be 40 minutes long, and on Sunday, the fans will witness an hour-long finale. For the unversed, the trio – Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are training under the Stone Hashira, Himejima – the strongest in the Corps.

Demon Slayer Season 4: The Hashira Training Arc is streaming on Netflix, and the new episodes will arrive on the streaming platform on Mondays.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Boys Season 4 Records 21% Boost In Viewers From Last Season Despite Earning “Rotten” Designation From Fans On Rotten Tomatoes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News