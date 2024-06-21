“The Boys” Season 4 is smashing records for the Prime Video franchise! According to Amazon’s internal data, the fourth season of Eric Kripke’s Superhero spoof has become one of the top five most-viewed Prime Video TV shows in its first four days. Season 4 has also seen a significant increase in viewership compared to the last season, which was not well received by the audience.

The new season sees Victoria Neuman, aka the head popper, closer to the Oval Office, and Butcher, with only months to live, has lost his job as The Boys’ leader. The team, which is more divided than ever, must find a way to work together as big bag super Homelander, in the custody of his and Becca’s son Ryan, is more dangerous than ever as he allows his violent streak to bleed into a public persona without consequences.

According to Amazon’s internal data, the latest season reached No. 1 on Prime Video in 160 countries in its first four days despite earning “a rotten” designation from the audience over its three-episode premiere last Thursday, June 13.

The low scores are not prventing fans from tuning in to the series. The streamer reported that season 4 of The Boys has exceeded the previous season’s viewership by 21% in its first four days. The show is reportedly performing well globally in Brazil, the UK, and India.

The Boys Season 4 receives the lowest audience score in the series’ history.

The season 4 premiere has not earned much love from its viewers, who shared their disappointing reaction on Rotten Tomatoes. While The Boys’ pilot season debuted with the highest 90% ranking on the aggregator, the show’s popularity has declined among viewers.

However, season 4 has witnessed a significant drop in audience ranking, landing a dismal 50% score at the time of writing this article. Despite being critically acclaimed, the score is also the lowest in the series’ history. Prior to the latest instalment, Season 3 received a disappointing audience score, landing 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the inauspicious start, episode 4 is receiving rave reviews from fans online. The score might pick up in the upcoming episodes.

