Netflix is again tapping the two familiar faces and coming back to business with Purple Hearts’ Sofia Carson and Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest. The actors are set to star in the film adaptation of the renowned novel My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan.

The movie will be directed by BAFTA winner Iain Morris with Temple Hill Entertainment Production, and Laura Quicksilver and George Berman will oversee the production. Furthermore, the original draft was written by Allison Burnett, with the current revisions by Savion Einstein, and Caroline Levy as executive producer.

My Oxford Year will be Carson’s latest collaboration with Netflix after her previous work in Feel the Beat and Purple Hearts. Her last collaboration with the streaming service made history as one of the 10 most-watched Netflix films of all time. In addition to playing the lead role, Carson also served as executive producer and co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack which also made history as Netflix’s most streamed soundtrack of all time.

Furthermore, the Descendants alum will be seen in an action thriller film, Carry-On, led by Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman. She will also star in Netflix’s rom-com The Life List, written and directed by Adam Brooks. For the British actor Corey Mylchreest, who rose to fame after his leading role in the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte, this movie will be his feature-length acting debut.

My Oxford Year will center on Anna, a driven young American woman who heads to Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream. Her meticulously planned life takes a turn when she encounters a charming and clever local, leading to profound changes in both of their lives.

Carson is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham; Mylchreest is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Must Read: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Estranged Wife Firerose Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse, The Achy Breaky Heart Singer Responds

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News