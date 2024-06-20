37 years after the release of Spaceballs, the sequel to the space opera parody film has been confirmed. Spaceballs 2 is currently in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, with the original film’s director, Mel Brooks, working as a producer.

Released in 1987, Spaceballs offered a satirical take on space opera films like Star Wars, Star Trek, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Apart from confirming the development of the sequel, the makers have also announced the actor who will be headlining the film.

Spaceballs 2 Confirmed to be in Development at Amazon MGM Studios

Josh Gad is all set to star in the Spaceballs sequel. The actor is mostly recognized for his voice roles in films like Frozen, The Angry Birds Movie, A Dog’s Journey, and Ice Age: Continental Drift. He is also known for playing Le Fou in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. Apart from starring in it, Gadd has written the screenplay for Spaceballs 2l, along with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

Samit and Hernandez are a writing duo who have earlier worked on films like Detective Pikachu, Addams Family 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The movie is set to be directed by Josh Greenbaum, who previously helmed the comedy films Strays, and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. The project will be executive-produced by Kevin Salter.

The plot details of Spaceballs 2 have not been announced yet; however, the makers have enough material to parody, as numerous space opera films have been released since the original movie’s premiere, including the Star Wars prequel and sequel trilogies and the Star Trek Next Generation franchise.

Mel Brooks to Produce Spaceballs 2

Mel Brooks, who directed, co-wrote, and starred in various roles in Spaceballs, is taking up production duties in the sequel. The original film followed the misadventures of Lone Starr and his half-man, half-dog sidekick, Barf, as they attempted to rescue Princess Vespa from the evil clutches of Dark Helmet.

It remains to be seen if the new film will be a continuation of the original Spaceball, or will serve as a spiritual sequel with a fresh storyline. The first film starred Bill Pullman, John Candy, Joan Rivers, Daphne Zuniga, Rick Moranis, George Wyner, and Dick Van Patten in the main roles. Made on a budget of $22.7 million, the film grossed over $38.1 million at the box office and achieved a cult classic status over the years.

