Weeks after Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, the singer hit back at him by filing a counter-complaint, accusing him of domestic abuse. Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, alleged that Cyrus had an ‘unpredictable and volatile’ behavior during their marriage.

The development comes just days after Cyrus claimed that his estranged wife married him for his money, and accused her of being a fraud. The 62-year-old singer’s attorneys have now responded to Firerore’s complaint, alleging that she wanted to get back with their client after he filed for divorce in May.

Firerose Accuses Billy Ray Cyrus of Domestic Abuse

In the court documents filed on June 14, Fireroe accused Billy Ray Cyrus of ‘extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.’ The 36-year-old singer claimed Cyrus’ volatile behavior arose out of drug consumption. “Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” read the court documents.

“Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife,” the filing read further. Cyrus had filed for divorce from Firerose after seven months of marriage on May 23 citing irreconcilable differences and ‘inappropriate marital conduct.’ Last week, the ‘Could’ve Been Me’ singer asked for a restraining order against his wife after she spent over $96k from his credit card.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Attorneys React to Domestic Abuse Allegations

Billy Ray Cyrus has denied the domestic abuse allegations through his attorneys Rose Palermo and Jason Talley. In their official statement to the press, the lawyers said that Firerose’s claims were confusing, as she ‘begged’ Cyrus to take her back after he filed for divorce.

“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage,” read the statement.

Palermo and Talley also shared a handwritten note and a text message, allegedly written by Firerose, in which she asked Cyrus to ‘work out’ their marriage and told him that she was ‘praying with her entire soul that they find each other again.’

“If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mind-boggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him. Furthermore, she was pleading with him to give her a chance to explain everything to him,” the attorneys’ response concluded.

