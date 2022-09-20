Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus may not be on speaking terms since her parents divorced each other. For the unversed, in April, news broke that the country singer and Tish Cyrus have called it split after 28 years of togetherness. The reason behind the divorce is said to be “irreconcilable differences”.

Post the break-up, it is said, that Miley and her father haven’t been on the best terms, which has come as a shock to fans, especially those who grew up watching Hannah Montana. The father-daughter duo took their real-life relationship to the reel, but one could have never imagined it going so wrong.

If the latest reports by RadarOnline are to be believed Miley Cyrus has completely shut out her father and Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish’s messy divorce. “Miley has simply had enough of her dad,” an insider told the outlet. “Things were already tense between Miley and Billy Ray, but they had a blowup this summer. There hasn’t been a word between them since,” they added.

“Miley told him she always felt like he was trying to cash in on her fame, dating back to when she played Hannah Montana on TV. She believes Tish is the one who looked out for her. “It’s a huge rift that may never heal!” the source continued. Another source revealed that since Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish’s divorce, Miley Cyrus has become “incredibly stressed.”

Even the Wrecking Ball singer has been through a divorce herself. Miley was in a tumultuous marriage with Liam Hemsworth after being in a long, on-again, and off-again relationship. Though they met each other in 2010 and were dating a few years after that, the former couple only got married in 2018.

However, by 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam got divorced. Much like Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish, even Miley stated the reason to be “irreconcilable differences” behind the split.

