Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton aka Dolores Umbridge has revealed her secret to her 40-year marriage with husband and Downton Abbey co-star Jim Carter. During a recent interview with British Vogue, the 68-year-old actress opened up about how she and Carter prioritize their life together over their career.

She expressed, “Success means working. Success is a really tricky word, and it should be spelled with a very small S. I think it poisons people. I feel Jim and I have made our lives work as a marriage within this business, and we take our life more seriously than our jobs.”

The Harry Potter alum continued, “Of course, we both take [the job] very seriously. But you go, ‘What’s the most important thing here? That I play another part? Or that we go on a very nice holiday, or that we have that time in the garden, that we have our life?’ But we can afford to say that — I don’t mean financially, but with the work we’ve done and are lucky enough to still be doing. I think we know how fortunate we are.”

Staunton, who is known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth on The Crown also shared how she and Carter have managed to synchronize their hectic schedules with their family commitments. She revealed, “I think when we got married, we did say, ‘Look, there’s no point if we’re going to be apart.’ Early on, Jim did a lot more telly and films than I was doing in the ’80s. If he was going to go to an exotic location, we’d go, ‘Right, well, I can come out that weekend.’ So we made that work. Or there’s two jobs: ‘I can go and do that. Do you need to do that? Okay? Lovely.’”

Married since 1993, Staunton and Carter have a daughter together, Bessie.

