Our favourite childhood/adulthood book series and movie franchise, Harry Potter is reportedly soon coming to TV. As per recent reports, a live-action TV series of the books and film franchise is in early development at HBO Max. With this news making its way online, HP fans have a lot to say.
From expressing their happiness to even their disappointment, fans even took to social media and shared some stories they would love to see. So what all did they write? Well, scroll down and have a look.
Reacting to Harry Potter making its way to TV, one user wrote,
Very excited to hear about the possibility of a #HarryPotter series in the works. I think there are so many more stories worth telling in the Wizarding World #JKRowling created!
— Terry (@WhoDoWeHaveHere) January 26, 2021
There are so many stories that can be told within the wizarding world. Can’t wait to see what they do in #HarryPotter TV series! I’m mega excited!
— George (@VijayIsMyLife) January 25, 2021
Ultime news: È IN ARRIVO UNA SERIE SU #HARRYPOTTER.
Io:
👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/RX0zhy8LoQ
— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓁𝒶 ✰🎞️™ (@SummerMia_92) January 26, 2021
Me: Babe, they are reportedly making a Harry Potter tv series on HBO Max
Catherine: Oh, It’s on HBO Max? That means there will be a sex scene. They’ll be slitherin their wands into some chambers of secrets…#harrypotter #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/FAeDoI0DZa
— Carson W Brown (@Cars0nWolfgang) January 26, 2021
A third user commented on the I ‘in early development’ Harry Potter TV series writing. “The only #HarryPotter prequel series I want to see is the struggle between two sects of Wizards; The hardcore traditionalists who poop on the floor and vanish it, and the ones trying to install toilets.”
The only #HarryPotter prequel series I want to see is the struggle between two sects of Wizards; The hardcore traditionalists who poop on the floor and vanish it, and the ones trying to install toilets.
— Matt Harvey (@MattHarveyStuff) January 26, 2021
I think a HP series would be great if they added some diversity. Say, a trans lead character going through university in the wizarding world? Kinda how @TheCW does with their #DC shows. I’d watch that… #HarryPotter #HBOMax@IGNhttps://t.co/Ablo2TgMpa
— earoshthime (@earoshthime) January 26, 2021
Y.E.S Please!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻 Just when I thought 2021 is not any different. 😭❤️ #HarryPotter https://t.co/YVagyCJq0l
— Himani Reddy (@himani_reddy) January 26, 2021
Sharing what they wish to be shown in this upcoming TV series, a netizen wrote,
I am open to any and all #HarryPotter content but what I really WANT is a #Marauders prequel … let me see James, Sirius, Remus and Peter in school, younger #dumbledore, introduce some new characters, etc.
— Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) January 25, 2021
Set it 10 years after. It’s a show about a new Auror being trained by a seasoned one. Detective magic show. Harry Potter is only mentioned by legend (throw in a cameo later idc).
Bring in Hogwarts for the final couple of episodes, as the trail leads there.
Please. https://t.co/11zDU9N2ka
— JoeFudge (@TheJoefudge) January 25, 2021
A third Twitter revealed how they would like the Harry Potter TV series to pan out by writing,
Another HP? I kind of wish they’d just leave the fandom for at least 10 more years. Movies WB made were pretty mediocre in terms of narrative and acting as well. Although something like His Dark Materials can work. Pro Tip: Make it for adults!#HarryPotterhttps://t.co/Z9CAYOJjJQ
— F. (@fmkhan213) January 26, 2021
” A live action “#harrypotter” TV show is reportedly in early development “
BUT imagine #DoloresUmbridge will be a mainstay character.
And she will have order … every damn episode . Haha #harrypotter hbo @PotterWorldUK @PotterheadPosts @_Snape_ pic.twitter.com/wnskI3flrr
— john L. (@johnlemmorb) January 26, 2021
@hbomax @wbpictures if you’re taking pitches for #harrypotter series i recommend Lestrange. They’re family history would be a great standalone series or film.
— Jamal (@CoachMal77) January 26, 2021
A user tweeted against having a Harry Potter TV series writing,
It makes me very sad, but the #transphobia of @jk_rowling makes it impossible for me to pay another dime directly or give any streaming fees for the upcoming #HarryPotter TV series that’s in development. I just pray she sees the error of her ways & apologies before it comes out.
— Chad Kukahiko (@ckukahiko) January 26, 2021
@warnerbros @HarryPotterFilm @HBO all I’m asking for is a prequel to the HP films focusing on Lily & James & the gang & Snape during their 7 years at Hogwarts leading up to the infamous Voldemort attack. Don’t mess this up 😠🤗 #HarryPotter #WarnerBros #HBOMax
— ninjadood (@KaitlinMcDawg) January 26, 2021
NO NO NO NO
Anything but that. Make a movie for Marauders or for the 4 founders of Hogwarts,not that. We have movies,books and #FantasticBeasts. #HarryPotter https://t.co/pAmFADGJXi
— Mudblood and Proud.⚡ (@mudblood1427) January 26, 2021
The #HarryPotter franchise is well beyond tainted by J.K. Rowling (creatively & personally) so I wish WB fully pulled the plug on this franchise. I know they won’t (contracts & all) but I still want them to. https://t.co/7niWTdsDM3
— Edwin Kim (@MantaBluRay) January 26, 2021
On the one hand I love #HarryPotter and want to keep diving back into the universe of the Wizarding World. On the other hand, the content we’ve gotten post DH has been Cursed Child and the FB franchise. I’m extremely cautiously optimistic about this new TV show. Please don’t suck
— Anna 9¾ 🏳️🌈 (@AnnnaLeRoux) January 26, 2021
What are your thoughts on Harry Potter being made into a live-action TV series? Let us know in the comments.
