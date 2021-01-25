Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform at a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert, which will be held specifically for healthcare workers.

Miley Cyrus shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

“SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honoured guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” Miley Cyrus posted.

TikTok Tailgate is a pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who have been invited to attend at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in Florida next month, reports etonline.com.

There will be other performances too. Singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful”.

Recently, Miley Cyrus revealed that she feels that girls are way hotter than men.

In 2019, she had a brief fling with “The Hills: New Beginnings” star Kaitlynn Carter after her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth ended. Now, the singer has declared she finds the female body more attractive than the male one, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Girls are way hotter. We know this,” She told SiriusXM.

“Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested,” she added.

