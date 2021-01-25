Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been making it to the headlines from quite some time now. Their love relationship was something that grabbed everyone’s attention, and now their breakup has all our attention. We know that it must be hard for both of them to cope with this heartbreak, but what we hear about the Oscar-winning filmmaker will shock you.

Apparently, he is ready to remain single for the foreseeable future after the breakup. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in The Mirror, a source close to Ben Affleck said, “Ben accepts he would be better off being single for a while. Unless there’s some miracle and Ana comes back asking for another chance. He is really focused on prioritizing himself and his kids rather than relationships, and his friends have been joking about him taking an oath of celibacy. Whether or not he can stay single for long remains to be seen.”

Ben Affleck’s friends have urged him to work on himself and stop rushing into very intense relationships, which implode as soon as the honeymoon’s over.

Ben and Ana, who met in New Orleans in November 2019 – were last physically pictured together in Santa Monica on November 28. Things are going to be awkward when Ben and Ana have to reunite to promote their roles as a dysfunctional couple in Adrian Lyne’s erotic thriller, Deep Water hitting US/UK theatres August 13.

The three-time Golden Globe winner will next celebrate his only son Samuel’s ninth birthday on February 27. Ben Affleck is also dad to two daughters – Seraphina, 12; and Violet, 15 – from his decade-long marriage to former Daredevil leading lady Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

Well, we really thought this relationship would last long as we saw how Ana warmed up to Ben’s kids. But, it looks like God had some other plans.

