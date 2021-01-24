



What is over the top when it comes to Cardi B? Nothing at all! The WAP singer can legit pull off anything – be it a dress or a publicity stunt. But her latest avatar is sure to leave you baffled. It consists of a see-through dress which is transparent enough to just flaunt her lingerie. Read on for all the scoop below.

While most of us would put on something comfortable for a casual shopping day, Cardi was eccentric as ever. The rapper was spotted alongside husband Offset in Beverly Hills on Friday. She wore a body-hugging dress designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray.

The red and black transparent dress was designed with an asymmetrical cut. The borders along with the turtleneck witnessed a white knit fabric that flaunted her curves in the perfect way. Cardi B wore black lingerie in her sheer dress, including n**ple pasties and a thong!

Huge rocks on both her hands and strappy heels with gemstones completed Cardi B’s fashionista avatar. Meanwhile, Offset was at his casual best. He wore a white t-shirt and paired it up with black denim and white sneakers. The duo was sure to follow COVID rules as they covered their faces with a mask.

Cardi herself shared the glimpse to their shopping day on her Instagram. In one of the videos captioned ‘enjoy life’, the beauty flaunted her hourglass figure.

In another post, Cardi B was seen posing for the cameras while Offset couldn’t keep his eyes off her. “Majin Buu & Goku,” the Taki Taki singer captioned her post.

As expected, a section of users has been trolling Cardi for her see-through look. But she isn’t holding herself back, as she’s clapping back at trolls.

A user wrote talking about Offset wrote, “I’m just tryna figure what man is ok with their woman/girl/gf/wife walking out in public with her ass and g string showing”

To this, Cardi B replied, “A confident one who know his bitch a star and bad”

A confident one who know his bitch a star and bad https://t.co/I4Dm6BogQi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 23, 2021

Another user called Cardi walking human anatomy to which, she replied, “First of all I wasn’t dress like a human anatomy I was dress as a alien .Is very disrespectful to compare human to aliens”

First of all I wasn’t dress like a human anatomy I was dress as a alien .Is very disrespectful to compare human to aliens😤 https://t.co/oJt8NdKp4x — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 23, 2021

