Almost 7 years ago Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami that took everyone by surprise. He was 19 at that time. The Canadian pop singer was arrested on the suspicion of DUI. He was reportedly drag racing on the streets and later surfaced that he was below the legal limit.

The Yummy singer seems to have come a long way now, as he took to Instagram during the weekend and reflected upon his act at the time. Sharing a picture of him from the day of his arrest and said that he isn’t proud of where he was at the time. He wrote, “I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you.”

Justin Bieber also urged fans to not allow “shame” to ruin your present. He then concluded the post by saying, “Let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.” Check out the post below:

Recalling the time, the Intentions singer was later released by the DUI in exchange for Bieber pleading guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest. He also paid $500 fine and attend a 12-hour anger management course. He even donated $50,000 to a children’s charity.

In another incident at that time, Justin Bieber was involved in several controversies and cases at that time. He was sued by a photographer after he was seen peeing in a mop bucket and randomly screaming, “F*** Bill Clinton.”

So what do you think about Justin Bieber’s advice for his fans? Let us know what do you think in the comments.

