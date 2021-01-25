Godzilla vs Kong is the highly anticipated film amongst the action-thriller lovers. No one ever imagined the two iconic fictional characters would go one on one. The concept in itself is an exciting one and the trailer which has been dropped a few hours ago is just a plus to it.

Advertisement

Speaking of the official trailer released by Warner Bros Pictures is high on thrill, mystery and breathtaking action sequences. In a first glimpse, the VFX work looks astonishing and we hope so to be the same when we watch it on the big screen. The promo scores well in background music department too as it just adds the much-needed punch to the theme.

Advertisement

On the story’s front, Godzilla vs Kong is a battle of two monster creatures. These two are the last ones standing of their species and ready to settle the score of a war that took place several ages ago. Who’s going to win the battle? Will Godzilla destroy the only Kong on earth or it will be the other way around? Will the human species suffer between the monsters’ battle? There are a lot of questions but we will have to wait till the film arrives.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in lead roles. As earlier declared by Warner Bros, the film is a part of studio’s slate of simultaneous releases. It is releasing on HBO Max and in theatres on 26th March 2021.

The official synopsis of the film by Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle…”

Must Read: From Gantz: O To Shoplifters, Here Are Best Japanese Films To Watch On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube