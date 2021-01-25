Samuel L Jackson aka Nick Fury has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination! The star took to social media and informed his almost 7 million followers about the same by sharing a couple of pictures. And that’s what caught our attention. The Avengers accompanied him to the clinic.

Didn’t get us? Well, Samuel wore a printed mask featuring many of the Avengers. The 72-year-old actor shared two pictures – one of him arriving at The Forum in Inglewood to receive his dose and the other featuring his mask.

Posting the picture on his social media handle on Friday, Samuel L Jackson wrote on his Instagram post, “At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout #vaccinespring #gogitchyoursigotmine” Swipe to check out his Avenger print mask

Talking about the Avenger print mask, a cartoon version of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury is partially visible in one of the folds. Other superheroes who we can see include Captain America and his shield, Iron Man and Thor.

Talking about Jackson’s ensemble – other than the superhero mask – the actor wore a grey zip-up hoodie and matching T-shirt underneath it. He completed the look with a pair of round eyeglasses and a white baseball cap.

Samuel L Jackson first played Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2008 film Iron Man. In this superhero film, he appeared in the post-credit scene to discuss the Avengers Initiative with Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

He then reprised his role in Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). As per reports, he is set to reprise his role for the upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will premiere on the Disney+.

