There’s a lot of time required in the recovery of box office business and No Time To Die’s shift to October was a great indicator of it. Let’s hope till then the industry gets back to normal. Speaking of the current situation, it’s not a favourable one as The Marksman just made $2 million over the weekend, to bag the no. 1 spot.

Yes, you read that right! With just $2 million coming in from the domestic market during the last weekend, The Marksman had been able to top the charts which clearly shows how people are still not in the mood to get back in cinemas. Screens in big markets like New York City and Los Angeles are still closed and the effect is clearly visible. In 10 days of its run, the film has made just $6.1 million, as per Variety.

The second spot has been grabbed by The Croods: A New Age. It has made $1.8 million over the weekend, which is currently in its 9th week’s run. The domestic total of the film is at $41.8 million, while the international box office sum stands at $139.8 million.

Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman 1984 is at the third place. Over the weekend, the film made $1.6 million in the domestic market. Globally, the film has made $148 million till now. Gadot’s superhero outing was expected to perform much better at the box office than Tenet ($360+ million till now) but seems like the simultaneous release on HBO Max has affected its theatrical run to some extent.

After Wonder Woman, the next position has been held by Monster Hunter. The film made $820,000 during the weekend. Its domestic total stands at $10.2 million.

