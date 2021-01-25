A few years back, Braun Strowman was just another big guy in WWE. He was presented as an oversized monster whose only job was to scare his competitors and fans. Cut to now, he is a super-swift performer with some serious muscles and in-ring skills. In the last couple of years, Braun has put some serious efforts in maintaining a good physique and well, it has paid really well for him.

Advertisement

Thanks to Braun’s dedication and achievement of a tough physique, the pro-wrestler is enjoying a push like never before. He has defeated Goldberg, enjoyed Universal Champion reign and whatnot! Leaving aside his shining career with WWE, there’s one amazing thing about the ‘monster among men’ ad that’s he keeps on improving and work hard on his body. There’s never a downward graph for him.

Advertisement

Recently, Braun Strowman shared a new update of his physique on Twitter which left all fans jaw dropped. He shared a shirtless picture showing his upper body. In the picture, Braun flaunts his ripped bicep and trap muscle. Not just that, but even veins are seen popping from his arms and forehead. And those f*cking abs! He even asked his fans for guessing his weight.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman’s real-life name is Adam Scherr. He made his WWE debut in 2015 and rose to fame with his stint as a member of Bray Wyatt led Wyatt family. He surprised one and all by dominating and defeating Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36 to become Universal Champion. He filled in for Roman Reigns who backed out of the match due to health concerns.

Post winning at WM 36, Strowman successfully defended his title at Money In The Bank and Backlash. He lost his title to Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020.

Must Read: From Gantz: O To Shoplifters, Here Are Best Japanese Films To Watch On Netflix



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube