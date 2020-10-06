WWE: Braun Strowman & Keith Lee DESTROY Each Other!

Braun Strowman and Keith Lee, the two giants of WWE, are amongst the ho**est commodities in the pro-wrestling world. On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, we witnessed a start of the ‘monstrous’ feud.

As we all know, Braun isn’t a part of WWE’s flagship show, RAW. But he still wanted to fight the rising star, hence he put forth the challenge. Keith accepted the challenge and what we saw next was sheer destruction.

An exhibition match between Braun Strowman and Keith Lee ended very quickly due to a double count-out. Expectedly, our ‘Monster among men’ got furious and attacked Keith. Both crashed through the barricade. The brawl turned out to be a brutal one.

Both Keith Lee and Braun Strowman exchanged thunderous blows and tear apart each other. It was a treat for all WWE fans.

Moving on to another interesting piece of news for WWE fans, recently Roman Reigns grabbed eyeballs for his comment on CM Punk and The Rock.

Roman Reigns was talking on the Loaded Management podcast. There he discussed his possible match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 37 and even spoke about CM Punk. He stated of being the guy who could get best out of the ‘Brahma Bull’.

Roman Reigns said, “I think I’m the guy. If there’s anyone to do it and anyone that he would feel comfortable within the ring and have a proper build-up and that can rise to the occasion, there’s no doubt in mind that I’m the guy. We’re definitely going to have to crack a lot of eggs on the way to that omelette.”

Speaking about CM Punk, he said, “All the way from someone as big as The Rock to someone like CM Punk – someone who really hits home with our audience and hardcore fans,” Reigns said. “If you’ve watched wrestling for the last 10-15 years and love it and it’s in your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do. Just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it’s something that the fans can get behind and can sink their teeth into and really dive into the creative with us, then I’m willing to do it.”

