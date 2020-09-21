Right now, every WWE fan has just one question stuck in the mind – When Brock Lesnar is coming back to the ring? and unfortunately, no one knows the answer. And now, with Roman Reigns being pushed with a full force as a heel, the situation has just got more complex.

Reportedly, Brock’s contract has been expired with the company and is now a free agent. Earlier, there were speculations that Roman’s heel turn is set up for the beast incarnate’s return but the experts and sources close to the company stated that Roman’s character change has no connection with Brock’s comeback.

Now, contrary to all such pieces of news, the latest report coming in might sound a bit surprising. As per Sportskeeda, WWE is deliberately giving a platform to rise to Roman Reigns in absence of Brock Lesnar. Aligning Paul Heyman with the big dog, giving short yet impactful matches – all such factors are indicative that Brock’s role has been replaced by Reigns, states journalist Dave Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer said, “The two could probably have a great match since Uso is very talented and really has never had a chance to show it as a single, but the Roman Reigns gimmick seems to be quick wins to establish him in the Brock Lesnar position as the big star of the company, but one who would work more frequently and be more cost-effective.”

Meltzer words came in with reference to upcoming contest between Reigns and Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that the company wants to bring the bada** out of Roman and thus there are concerns over the positive reception to his heel turn.

By giving a reference of Roman’s win over ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback, Tom Colohue on the live edition of Dropkick DiSKussions, said, “As for why they [WWE] gave The Fiend the title – they wanted the face to lose. You’re supposed to hate Roman Reigns. They’re genuinely worried now that they’ve made him a bada**, everyone is going to cheer him. That’s why in the ThunderDome, people were specifically instructed to boo Roman Reigns.”

