The buzz that Scarlett Johansson might bid farewell to Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Black Widow breaks our heart every time we hear it. Now, the Jojo Rabbit actor has opened up on passing the legacy to Florence Pugh, who is all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena. Johansson has expressed that Pugh can succeed her and take the franchise ahead. Below is all that she has to say.

For the unversed, Florence Pugh is set to make her Marvel debut as Yelena in Black Widow. Yelena is a surrogate sister to Natasha and the second modern-era character that will take Black Widow’s name. Now in a recent Interview, Scarlett was asked if she feels Pugh can take over.

Answering the question, Scarlett Johansson had the most admirable things to say about Florence Pugh taking over. “I definitely felt that way from the very beginning. She stands completely on her own. She’s strong and different. She’s so different to Natasha. You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they’re careful about, or what they’re careless about,” Johansson aka Black Widow told Total Film.

“It’s so fresh, what she does. It’s very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She’s unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave – far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It’s wonderful to feel like you’re witnessing something great happening,” Scarlett Johansson added.

Florence Pugh, on the other hand, is still coming to terms with the fact that she is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per Pugh, she hasn’t yet thought about the possibility of her becoming the new Black Widow after Scarlett Johansson.

Meanwhile, it was recently when it was reported that Black Widow will delve deep into Natasha Romanoff’s past. The film will highlight her suffering, trauma and abuse that she has gone through in the past. Florence has even called the movie about the abuse of women. Alongside Pugh and Scarlett Johansson, the film also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle.

