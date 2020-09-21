WandaVision Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Reprise Their Roles Straight Outta MCU & It's Oddly Funny

At 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, fans were treated with a trailer of WandaVision. The upcoming Disney Plus series features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising the roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. Coming out of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the trailer was funny in an odd way.

The trailer had a sitcom-like feel to it and the black and white theme was bizarre yet interesting. It even glimpsed us with the stars like Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed. Kat Dennings and Randall Park too are the part of this upcoming series. It will be the first Marvel series to arrive on Disney’s OTT platform.

Written and created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman. It is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the WandaVision trailer below:

Speaking of WandaVision, Jaff Schaeffer had told to Variety, “I mean, first of all, with Marvel doing Disney+, it’s not at all the small screen, you know? It’s still the big screen, but streaming. And so there’s still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it’s like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do.”

Meanwhile, Marvel chief Kevin Feige surprised the audience at the D23 Expo by bringing to the stage Dennings and Park who will reprise their roles from “Thor” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp” respectively.

Dennings will return to the MCU as Darcy Lewis from “Thor”, while Park will be back as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man And The Wasp”.

Feige then introduced actress Hahn who has been cast as a new character in the series. Her character is being described as a “nosey neighbour from a sitcom”.

“What does every sitcom need? A nosy neighbour,” Feige joked, and added: “There’s always a nosy neighbour that’s stirring up trouble.”

He then called on Hahn on the stage. She said: “What world have I entered into? This is so awesome.”

The six-episode series, with Jac Shaffer on script duty and Matt Shakman on board to direct, aims to be a blend of 1950s sitcom and Marvel adventure. Feige has promised a never seen before treat with the show. He also showed a teaser with blended shots of Olsen and Bettany from their various appearances in Marvel films merged with the footage from “The Dick Van Dyke Show”.

