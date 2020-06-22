When and how Deadpool 3 will happen has been a trending question. Speculations around it have been on a rise. The recent update that the grapevine has is that Marvel President Kevin Feige is willing to rope in the Avengers: Endgame writers on board for Deadpool 3 and below is all the goss you deserve today.

For the unversed, Deadpool that as under Fox till the last instalment has been acquired by Disney alongside X-Men and Fantastic Four. While it is a task to blend the narratives of these in the MCU storylines, Deadpool is the toughest of all.

There were already reports that Marvel’s Kevin Feige is planning to revamp the complete creative team behind Deadpool. There were also reports about the disagreement between him and lead Ryan Reynolds.

According to the latest update in a report in We Got This Covered, Feige is planning to rope in Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to shape Deadpool 3 into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the same report, Ryan Reynolds who plays the hilarious and loved Deadpool, wants to participate in the writing process with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick this time as well. But Kevin Feige’s decision of changing the team is a shocker.

For the ones unaware, Ryan Reynolds, who is also the co-producer on Deadpool, was very much involved in the creative process of the previous films. Now under Marvel’s Kevin Feige leadership, there might be changes in the dynamics.

