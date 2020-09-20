Miley Cyrus has faced a lot of ups and downs in her personal life. It all began when her marriage with Liam Hemsworth hit the rock bottom. She was then spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter which was a whole new controversy of its own. If that wasn’t it, she began dating Cody Simpson and the relationship ended within a year.

We have previously learnt about Liam coming to know about their split via social media. The Hunger Games actor reportedly had no idea about the divorce. Albeit, it seems that the couple hasn’t ended things on a good note.

Miley is all set to come up with her new album – She Is Miley Cyrus. The pop star has reportedly given a lot of references to her failed marriage with Liam Hemsworth. If that wasn’t it, she has even allegedly talked about their bedroom romance.

If a report by The Sun is to be believed, Miley Cyrus in one of her song claims, “Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead. Look back and the memory’s haunted, can’t believe we did it again, yeah. Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head.”

This lyrics are a part of the song titled, ‘Win Some, Lose Some.’ It remains unconfirmed to whether the song will indeed make the cut in the final album.

There’s another lyric in the song that states, “You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend any more.” It seems Miley Cyrus has a lot that she wants to let out.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the sets of Last Song. The couple dated on and off for several years before finally tying the knot in 2018. However, things turned upside down within months and they called it quits in August, 2019.

