Henry Cavill fans are excited to see his another Netflix venture. This time, it’s a film title Enola Holmes. The film also stars Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin. Cavill will play the iconic character, Sherlock Holmes. The expectations from him are high considering in the past actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr have portrayed the detective.

As soon as the trailer came out, fans started comparing who’s the best Sherlock Holmes among the three. After all, if one doesn’t portray him to perfection, the character may appear caricaturish as he is known as a man who speaks with no emotions on his face. But Henry said that his Sherlock is totally different Benedict and Downey’s version.

In an interaction with Movieweb, Henry Cavill got candid about playing the detective from Baker Street in Enola Holmes. He said, “Our Sherlock is different from what we may see as the traditional misogynistic genius. Enola softens Sherlock and opens up his heart, which we haven’t really had access to in other renditions. It was a lot of fun taking on such an iconic role, particularly as an enormous amount of the pressure was off because Sherlock’s not at the forefront of the story. Enola is, so he’s not going to be directly compared to Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr’s version.”

So how different exactly is his Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes? Henry Cavill revealed, “I’m not sure I have as practised an eye as Sherlock, who can see all these insane details, but I’d definitely never give up if I was a sleuth. I’m dogged and determined, and I will dig until I get to the bottom of something. We never tire of detective dramas because we get to compete with these incredible fictional geniuses and if we work it out, we have an enormous sense of satisfaction. If we don’t, we get satisfaction from the reveal at the end. My mother was extremely good at this.”

Well, now we are even more excited to see him play the smart and intelligent detective. With a promising cast of Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin, it is indeed going to be a treat. Sam will play the elder brother Mycroft Holmes in the movie.

Enola Holmes is slated to release on September 23. In India, the movie will hit the Netflix screens at 12:30 pm.

