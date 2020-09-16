What better than talents like Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin starring together? With Enola Holmes, it has happened, and fans will witness the thrill in just a few days. The trio has teamed up for the Netflix film in which the actress plays the titular role. Sam and Henry portray her brothers Mycroft Holmes and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

As we all are counting days until Netflix releases the movie, they have shared a video featuring the lead actors. In the video, Millie, Henry and Sam give us an insight into their characters and what to expect from the movie.

The video starts with Sam Claflin telling us the plot of the movie. He says, “In Enola Holmes, you’ll meet the younger sister of the world-famous Sherlock Holmes. As she contends with, not one, but two perplexing mysteries.” Millie Bobby Brown adds to the same, “On her 16th birthday, her mother goes missing. It’s a story about her trying to find her mother in the midst of this crazy world around her that she’s not used to.”

Further, Henry Cavill talks about his character in Enola Holmes. The Man of Steel actor says, “I play Sherlock Holmes, and he often needs no introduction. We see a huge difference between this extraordinary, eccentric character who we’ve seen previously. He sees reflections of himself in the young Enola.”

Sam talks about his character Mycroft Holmes and calls him “competitive and a traditionalist”. His character views Millie Bobby Brown’s character as insignificant and wild.

The actors talk about about the film and their characters in this 3 minutes 39 seconds video. Netflix film captioned it, “Get to know the facts of ENOLA HOLMES (dropping 23 September on Netflix) with this nifty explainer from Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill & Sam Claflin”.

Watch the video below:

Get to know the facts of ENOLA HOLMES (dropping 23 September on Netflix) with this nifty explainer from Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill & Sam Claflin pic.twitter.com/Lr03UZEDth — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, along with Millie, Henry and Sam, Enola Holmes also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw and Susie Wokoma. It is slated to hit the screens on September 23, 2020.

Are you ready for this new adventure with Holmes siblings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Men In Black’s Success Had TRIPLED The Sale Of Ray-Ban

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube