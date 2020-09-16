



Last week, Chris Evans grabbed all the headlines, and it was not because of a movie. The actor had accidentally leaked his n*de pic online via his Instagram story. The Captain America star immediately realised what happened and deleted the post. But as one said, the internet never forgets!

In no time, social media was full of jokes and memes based on what Chris did. While some decided to troll the Knives Out actor, a lot of his fans sent him his pics of Dodger, so he doesn’t get affected by internet’s negativity. A lot of his fans are aware that he has battled with social anxiety issues.

From his younger brother Scott Evans to Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, reactions came from all side. Yesterday, Chris Evans himself reacted to it with a tweet that read, “Now that I have your attention, VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” The Captain America actor has now called this a teachable moment and acknowledged his fans’ gestures.

On Tamron Hall’s talk show, when the host asked what happened, Chris Evans called it an embarrassing moment. He added, “That’s called turning a frown upside down. You know, an interesting weekend full of lessons learned and a lot of teachable moments. Things happen; it’s embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches.”

The Avengers actor added, “I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. It was really nice.”

Well, it looks like the actor noticed all the love and support that came to his way post the NSFW pic got leaked on the internet!

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in Apple TV+ web series, Defending Jacob. Up next, he will star in Netflix film alongside Ryan Gosling. Titled as The Grey Man, it is a spy thriller which Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will direct. The movie is cited as the most expensive Netflix movie so far with a $200 budget.

What do you have to say to Chris elaborated reaction this time to his n*de pic leaked matter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

