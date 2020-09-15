Kaia Gerber is the daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford. And there’s no second doubt about her edgy looks as the 19-year-old looks a carbon copy of her mother. Besides her professional life, Gerber is always making headlines for her relationship status and the model is currently spotted with teen sensation Jacob Elordi.

Kaia is an international model and meets a lot of celebrities on a regular basis. The 19-year-old is close friends with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner and it makes sense that her friend list is nothing short of A-Listers in Hollywood.

Here is look at Kaia Gerber’s dating history:

Wellington Grant:

Kaia started dating Wellington when she was 17-year-old. They both walked the ramp for Stella McCartney fall/winter 2019 at Paris Fashion Week in March 2019 and their cuddle selfie went viral in no time and later the couple was spotted holding hands together in public for the first time.

Pete Davidson:

37. Pete Davidson (26) and Kaia Gerber (18) Only one month after she turned 18, she was rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson, who was 26. pic.twitter.com/8CYEeyFXU2 — ˗ˏˋoumaˎˊ˗ (@peakybIynders) September 12, 2020

Pete and Kaia dated this year back in May. They started dating after the model attended his comedy show back in November last year. And little did we know, soon the two were spotted kissing and holding hands in public. But the world came crashing down for their fans when in January this year, the couple decided to take a break.

Cole Sprouse:

📸: Margaret, Kaia Gerber and Cole Sprouse attending a protest in LA yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sv3k1fBePg — best of margaret qualley (@bestofmargaret) June 8, 2020

This was just a short fling to be more precise. Cole Sprouse had been dating co-star Lili Reinhart for quite some time and recently announced their break up. But the Riverdale star made headlines for romancing Kaia Gerber for a short while. They were spotted together at the LA protests for Black Lives Matter and soon became the talk of the Tinseltown.

Cara Delevingne:

Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber Wear Taylor Swift’s Folklore Cardigan pic.twitter.com/D6gBVmqml1 — Neon Wave (@CelebsDot) September 10, 2020

Yet another short-lived romance story. Kaia and Cara Delevingne are both models and have been friends for a long time. Coming from the same industry, they have a lot of friends and after breaking up with Pete Davidson, the 19-year-old was seen holding hands with Cara at a protest. Not just that, they got matching tattoos also, yeah big deal, right?

Jacob Elordi:

Jacob was dating Zendaya and recently, he was seen holding hands with Kaia Gerber. This didn’t click with us and many accused the heartthrob of cheating on the Euphoria actress. But who cares, right?

The two have been going out and about in public and not hiding anything from their fans. It would be difficult to comment right now about their relationship status but they did look great together.

Kaia Gerber is definitely living a grand life and we wish her nothing but the best!

