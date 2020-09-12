Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Make It Official With New PDA Pictures?

The news of Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber dating has been making headlines for quite some time now. Recently it was said that these two had not reached that stage in their relationship yet where they feel the need to make things official. But, it was reported that the Euphoria star is leaving no stones unturned in making time for his lady love. For this, the actor has even moved to New York.

Well, it Looks like this time Jacob really wants his relationship to work. The ‘it’ couple of Hollywood was recently seen at the same spot where the actor took his other ex’s Zendaya and Joey King. He was trolled for this. But it doesn’t seem to bother the star.

Amidst all the trolling, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made no secret about their affection towards each other while out in New York City on Sept. 11. The two clasped hands tightly as they walked down the sidewalk and didn’t seem to care that paparazzi were snapping away at their public display of affection. Check out the pictures below.

Friday was the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda on the United States. Kaia and Jacob seemed to give a nod to 9/11 as he wore a Peace Is Power sweatshirt after visiting an NYC gym.

Well, this was not the first time that these two were spotted painting the town red with their PDA. There have been several occasions in the past few days where the couple cared about no one and were totally into each other.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are very quickly becoming absolutely everything for me? pic.twitter.com/NXze6ArNFt — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 12, 2020

Jacob and Kaia are making the most of their quality time and even stepping out for dinner dates.

Jacob elordi y kaia gerber si andan🤧🤧🤧 ella si es la favorita de Dios pic.twitter.com/wc4kYbpWiB — Grecia Garza🌺 (@GreciaGarzaGza) September 9, 2020

With the way, Jacob Elordi has wrapped his arms around Kaia Gerber; fans are now absolutely sure about them dating. And it looks like even these two do not want to hide it anymore. So does this mean that they have reached that stage in their relationship?

