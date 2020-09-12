Wonder Woman 1984 POSTPONED Again; New Release Date OUT!

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated films in the superhero universe. While the film is ready to release, the pandemic is pushing things further. Bringing in a sad news, the film has been pushed one more time due to COVID-19 and will now see the light of the day in December 2020. Warner Bros has confirmed the news and below is all you need to know about the same.

After missing its initial release date, the Gal Gadot starrer was set for an October 2, 2020 release. But now as per the latest buzz, the film will release on Christmas 2020, that is December 25. The decision was taken looking at the status of the pandemic, as it still is very much strong in many parts of the world.

Talking about Wonder Woman 1984 and confirming the shift in dates, as per Variety, director Petty Jenkins said, “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie.”

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!” added Wonder Woman 1984 director.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ another magnum opus Dune starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya is up for a December 18 release. The Variety report suggests that the studio might shift the Timothee starrer to 2021, to avoid a clash with Wonder Women 1984.

