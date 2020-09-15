Kate Winslet Further Expresses Her Displeasure Of Working With Woody Allen

Actress Kate Winslet’s recent film, Ammonite, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In this Francis Lee’s directorial, the actress plays the real-life palaeontologist Mary Anning. During a recent interview she, further spoke about working with Wonder Wheel director Woody Allen and when she started regretting saying yes to working with him. Read on to know.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, while promoting her film, Kate spoke about working with directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski saying that she didn’t know what the f**k she was doing and called it “f**king disgraceful.”

Now, in an interview with Variety on Monday, Kate Winslet further spoke about her previous statement. She said, “We learn, we grow, we change. I think we should all be allowed to say, ‘Look, I shouldn’t have done that,’ you know? And I think this is a huge, seismic time for all of us, where we’re aware of how many planes we take, for example, or things we have done in the past — or would go back and wish to do differently. And I just want to lead with a bit of integrity, and to just be upfront and say, ‘You know what? I probably shouldn’t have done that.’ And so what I said in that Vanity Fair piece is really true, you know: I do regret it. I do regret it.”

On being asked by Variety about the moment she felt this way, Kate said it was after filming Wonder Wheel in 2017 with Woody Allen. She said, “To be completely honest, I think as soon as I was doing press for ‘Wonder Wheel,’ it just made me crashingly aware that perhaps I shouldn’t have done this.”

Kate Winslet added that these individuals have been praised in the industry for far too long that it was ok for actors to work with them. She concluded saying, “But now, of course, I feel I can just say ‘I shouldn’t have done.”

Francis Lee’s Ammonite revolves around the budding love between fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), the wife of a wealthy visitor.

