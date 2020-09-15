As always the Kardashians have managed to grab the headlines yet again. The Kardijenners have no filter and it is evident with their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every time someone or the other from the family makes a shocking revelation, we cannot help but be amused. Well, this time, the one who has broken the internet is Kendall Jenner, and it is because of her love for marijuana.

Yes! You heard it right. The stunning star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently came clean about her love of marijuana to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. This happened on their podcast Sibling Rivalry. Well, you will have to continue reading to know the entire story.

According to the reports in Hollywood Life, Oliver asked Kendall Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be? Kourtney quickly answered, “Kendall,” the model agreed. “I am a stoner,” the 24-year-old shared. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

She didn’t go into detail about her habit, but there were plenty of other juicy details shared during the 90-minute chat. Kourtney even brought up the incident where Kendall named her the worst parent amongst her five siblings. The mom of three made it very clear that this comment affected her.

Kendall Jenner cut in to defend herself. “First of all that is not what I said to you,” she interjected. “I went up to you because I was like, ‘I’m going to put Rob before us and the rest’ so I’m just not even going to like…I’m just going to throw them out there, and I swear to God Kourtney happened to be the last one.”

“But then I was like ‘OK that sounds kind of bad,’ but before I was like they’re all amazing, they all are incredible parents. And I don’t have a kid; we were just talking about that. So I can’t really speak for anyone because I don’t have a child. But I know just visually how amazing they are.”

Although Kendall’s comment on Corden was clearly a trigger for Kourtney, who revealed it made her feel like a target among her siblings yet again, it hasn’t hurt their close bond. We hope their bond remains unaffected like this always.

But, what do you have to say about Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s confessions?

