The Kardashians and the Jenners have been breaking the internet with the news of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians going off-air. After a successful run of 14 years, the reality show is finally going to air its last season in 2021. Apart from their reality show, the love life of Kim, Kendall, Kylie and the other siblings is something which keeps them in the headlines. This time it is Kourtney Kardashian who is in the news for choosing who amongst her sisters is best to go to, for love advice.

Recently fans went crazy after they saw Scott Disick flirting with Kourtney on Instagram. Fans really want these two to get back together. Now, with so much confusion, anyone would need a little bit of advice. So does this Kardashian lady. But what we are going to tell you next will leave you shocked.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t go to Kim Kardashian for dating advice. The Poosh blogger made this confession on the September 10 episode of the Apple Podcast Sibling Revelry With Oliver & Kate Hudson. She was also joined by Kendall Jenner. The sisters revealed what kind of advice they seek from each sister during the interview.

For which sister gives the best advice, Kourtney admitted, “It depends on what the advice is for. [For] guy advice, I think Khloe Kardashian. But Khloe’s is harsh, harsh advice.” Kendall agreed that Khloe is “super harsh when it comes to relationship advice,” and Kourtney elaborated by saying that Khloe has “no tolerance.”

“Yeah I mean I think for relationship advice I’d say, it does depend on what I’m going through because sometimes you’re like OK this person I feel like could relate to the situation,” Kendall Jenner explained.

“Like I wouldn’t go to Kim for relationship advice,” Kourtney teased, but Kendall disagreed! “I go to her sometimes if I need to be an investigator,” the model said, defending Kim’s love expertise. She further explained, “[Kim is] like the investigator though. I call Kim if there’s tea. I’m like I need to call Kim because she’ll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.”

