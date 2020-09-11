We’re back with another segment of Fashion face-off between Bollywood and Hollywood. Our contender for the day includes Bella Hadid, Victoria’s Secret Model who can never go wrong with her fashion trends. Competing her is Disha Patani, who’s too Malang with her trendsetting fashion!

Both the ladies wore a similar sheer piece on different occasion. Starting with, Bella carried off a sizzling ivory gown during brand promotion. The attire is designed by the famous Ralph & Russo. It consists of a sheer bodice with beaded detailing all across. While there’s strap on on-end, the one other remained off-shoulder. It had a thigh-high slit detailing with a long trail.

Bella Hadid kept her look minimal with just a finger ring on the left hand. René Caovilla silver heels complemented her attire with a perfect finish. For makeup, Bella opted for the nudes. Winged eyeliner, filled-in brows, and loads of highlighter made her look no less than a goddess. Our favourite part was the slicked-back high bun. Disha Patani opted for a similar attire, which many termed as ‘copied.’

Disha Patani’s outfit was designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. It turned heads at the IIFA 2017, but not just because of how gorgeous the Malang actress looked. Fashionistas were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance with Bella Hadid worn Ralph & Russo piece.

Compared to the Indian standards, Disha’s outfit was revealing but in a decent way. Unlike the sheer sleeves, Patani instead went for a multiple chain-styled detailing that ran diagonally towards the back. The bodice too was ensured to be not as transparent. The ivory gown had slit from the centre.

Silver strappy heels, high bun, minimal jewellery and nude makeup was just as similar as Bella Hadid. Inspiration? We’d say it’s way beyond.

So who was a yayy for you? The OG diva Bella Hadid or the ‘inspired’ Disha Patani? Vote right now in the poll section below.

