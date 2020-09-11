The year is starting to look good for Marvel fans. As per reports, the production of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision has reportedly resumed. The shooting was halted early this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Read on for more.

Yesterday we brought you the news that the filming of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has reportedly resumed in Atlanta. And now it looks like the television miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision respectively is following suit.

As per an article on The Direct, the shooting of WandaVision has reportedly resumed owing to posts from various crew members on their social media accounts. As per their report, the series could be holding reshoots in Los Angeles, California.

Torey Lenart, who is part of the camera crew for WandaVision, recently took to her Instagram story, announcing that she was back to work. She wrote, “We back!” As per Lenart’s IMDb lists, WandaVision is her most recent and only project put on hold due to the pandemic. She also posted a photo, tagging Sequoia National Park. This lines up with WandaVision’s rumoured shooting location of Los Angeles.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek earlier stated that the upcoming Marvel shows are the studio’s priority. He added that they hope to release them soon. WandaVision is supposedly still on track for its December 2020 debut. During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and LOKI.

How excited are you for WandaVision to release? Let us know in the comments.

