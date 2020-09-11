Neal H. Moritz, a Fast & Furious producer, had taken Universal Studios to court owing to a conflict centring on the spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw. The producer claimed that the studio removed him from the film shortly before filming began. Read on to know what both parties have to say now that the dispute has been resolved.

Two years ago, Mortiz took the studio to court on the grounds of breach of contract. In such cases, a producer received serious compensation, which for such a film can very well be worth millions of dollars.

Said a Universal Studio’s spokesperson, “Neal H. Moritz has been an integral part of the Fast & Furious family since the inception of the franchise nearly two decades ago.” The spokesperson continued, “The studio and Neal have amicably resolved our dispute and settled all claims relating to the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. We’re glad to put this issue behind us and focus on the future of this franchise.”

Neal H. Moritz also commented on the suit after two years of trying to find a resolution. He said “Fast & Furious has always been about family and unfortunately, we had a little family disagreement. I am happy to rejoin my Universal and Fast family to continue to work on the Fast saga for many films to come. I appreciate Universal’s leadership team working with me and my attorney Howard Abramson to resolve this fairly.”

Talking about the case, the original documentation stated that just a few days before filming was set to begin on Hobbs and Shaw, Universal took the position that Moritz either had to amend his oral producer deal to accept substantially inferior financial terms or be cut out of the film altogether.

Now that the issue had been solved, it’s pedal on the metal for Fast & Furious and any spin-off series from now on.

