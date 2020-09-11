The coronavirus pandemic affected the shooting schedule of many films, but the production of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels is back on track. A while ago, two images from the sets of the Avatar 2 were shared on social media. These images feature Sigourney Weaver. Read on to know more about these pics and the untitled film.

The Avatar sequels have been delayed by Walt Disney Studios owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. The still-untitled film, know currently as Avatar 2, was initially set to release on December 17, 2021, but will now arrive on December 16, 2022.

The film’s official Twitter shared two pictures from the sets featuring Weaver. They captioned it, “From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it’s underwater!” Check them out here:

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it’s underwater! pic.twitter.com/MnZ0cgGGjP — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 10, 2020

For the unversed, Weaver’s character, Dr Grace Augustine, passed away in Avatar. Talking about Sigourney Weaver’s character in Avatar 2, James Cameron, in an interview with Deadline in 2014, said that they were good friends and “it just feels right that she’s coming back for the Avatar sequels.” He added that her character in the upcoming film would be different and in many ways, more challenging.

While in conversation with Variety in 2016, Sigourney Weaver was all praises for the sequel scripts. Talking about them, she had said that the three scripts she had read are more amazing than the first one in terms of their scope. She added that director James Cameron is now ready to play after doing the heavy work in the first part.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald. The film will also feature Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss will essay the roles of Jake and Neytiri’s children for the films.

Must Read: Kate Winslet On Working With #MeToo Accused Directors Woody Allen & Roman Polanski: “It’s F**king Disgraceful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube