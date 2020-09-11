Mission: Impossible - Fallout: When Henry Cavill Found His August Walker Role More Challenging Than Superman

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is one of the most loved films of the franchise. Not just for Tom Cruise and his stunts, the film also attracted cinemaholics to the theatres for Henry Cavill. The ‘Superman’ actor played the role of CIA agent August Walker in the film and made it memorable.

But do you know, it wasn’t easy for Henry to play the part? Talking about the requirements of action from him for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Henry Cavill once revealed that even his Superman role didn’t prepare him for this. He also said that his stunts in MI required him to do more functional training. On the contrary, he used to do body-sculpting training for Superman due to shirtless scenes.

As per IMDB, Henry Cavill said, “It is a very different kind of preparation for this. For Superman, it is a lot of getting the body looking a certain way when inevitably Superman gets his kit off. But for this, it is not about that. It is about prepping for the stunts, rehearsing the stunts, making sure everything is finessed and going right and I love that. It was a very different approach and I enjoyed it enormously.”

Now that’s really incredible! Isn’t it?

Interestingly, Mission: Impossible – Fallout proved to be the highest-grossing film of the franchise. With a worldwide business of $791 million, it was 8th highest grosser of 2018 globally.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film had Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and others in the lead role.

Must Read: Kate Winslet On Working With #MeToo Accused Directors Woody Allen & Roman Polanski: “It’s F**king Disgraceful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube