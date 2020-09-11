Making it big in the film industry is not a piece of cake. When the industry is as big as Hollywood, one has to struggle a lot to make a secure place for themselves. Many actors started from scratch and made a mark for themselves. People talk about the glamour, fame, money and popularity that comes from Hollywood. But struggle? Rarely it is discussed. Henry Cavill is the heartthrob of millions of people in the world today. But the actor has had his shares of setbacks and rejections.

Did you know? Henry Cavill was once called the unluckiest man in Hollywood by Empire magazine. It happened during the early 2000s when The Witcher actor had set his foot in the acting world. Wondering why? Well, because he back-to-back got rejected or lost some big projects. One of the projects also includes a Superman movie.

In 2005, the actor showed interest in playing Batman for Christopher Nolan’s DC series. The film starred Christain Bale in the titular role. Henry Cavill had said although he never auditioned to play the caped crusader, he had spoken about the movie.

The actor lost two good roles to Robert Pattinson – Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Edward Cullen for Twilight series. Yes, you read that right! The actor had confirmed auditioning for Harry Potter movie to play Cedric Diggory. On the other hand, in 2008, he again lost another fantasy thriller to Pattinson. The writer of the book Stephanie Meyer wanted Henry Cavill to play this character. While Cavill said he never got a script or ever auditioned, Meyer had visibly expressed her disappointment. She had even said she lost her perfect Edward.

The actor had lost the chance to play James Bond in the 2006 movie, Casino Royale. The role went on to Daniel Craig instead. The actor had also done a screen test for 007; he even stated that he would’ve prepared better. Sadly, it didn’t work in his favour.

Henry Cavill is the best Superman that most DC fans claim to have seen. But did you know he was rejected for the movie Superman Returns in 2006? The actor had an interest in playing the Last Son of Krypton; sadly, the role went on to Brandon Routh.

That’s why he was cited as the unluckiest man of Hollywood! But Henry never gave up, and turned his luck later.

In 2013, he played Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. He didn’t get to play Batman, but he shared screenspace with Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight in two DC movies. He might have lost Harry Potter and Twilight, but he is currently the lead in Netflix’s one of the best shows, The Witcher.

We are sure he isn’t sad about not getting James Bond movie. In Netflix’s upcoming movie Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill is playing one of the smartest detective and best-written characters, Sherlock Holmes!

Well, that’s about Henry Cavill. Today, any project the actor stars becomes a huge thing. From unluckiest man to being the most desirable man and bankable actor, he has come far in his career!

